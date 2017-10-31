BAE Systems Australia has announced that it intends to lease part of its Flight Training Tamworth facility to CAE Oxford Aviation Academy Melbourne for commercial pilot training.

CAE Oxford Aviation Academy is looking to expand its business from 2018 onwards to meet future training demand and this facility is ideally suited, BAE Systems stated.

BAE Systems will continue to deliver military training services to its current customers – the Australian Defence Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Royal Brunei Air Force and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force – as contracted until December 2019.

“We are working collaboratively with local community leaders to consider options for the site that will maximise the use of the facilities,” said BAE Systems Australia chief executive Glynn Phillips. “Today’s signing is a great outcome.

“We are also engaging with our current customers and the Australian Defence Force regarding the provision of military training at the site.”