BAE Systems Australia has announced that Flinders University has become a member of the company’s Joint Open Innovation Network (JOIN) initiative that is designed to drive research, development and innovation in defence technologies.

JOIN will focus on activities to support the upgrade of the Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), and the development of future JORN and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability.

“I am delighted that this initiative is expanding and look forward to other academic partners and industry joining us to support development of cutting-edge technology to meet the future defence needs of the country,” said BAE Systems Australia chief executive Glynn Phillips.

Twenty-eight university graduates and six interns are starting roles with BAE Systems; a number of final year engineering projects will soon be offered by the company, together with scholarships for first year (2016) engineering students.