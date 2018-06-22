BAE Systems has been selected to develop the US Marine Corps’ new amphibious combat vehicle (ACV).

BAE partnered with Italian company Iveco for its offering, beating out an offering from SAIC, and a low rate initial production (LRIP) contract for 30 vehicles valued at US$198m (A$268m) has been awarded. The BAE ACV can carry 13 embarked marines and has a crew of three, and feature a 690hp engine, and a v-shaped hull and suspended seating for protection against IEDs and mines.

The USMC has a requirement for 240 ACVs, and development is expected to continue over the production run as additional requirements emerge and upgrades are incorporated.

In the meantime, the USMC’s current amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) is undergoing a series of upgrades in order to remain combat effective beyond 2030 if required.