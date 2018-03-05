Belgium has formally joined the European/NATO Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet (MMF) program, joining the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway and Germany.

The expanded program has seen eight A330 MRTTs ordered from Airbus for the MMF, the latest on March 1, while three options remain unfulfilled.

MMF is jointly funded by the five partner nations who will operate the aircraft in a pooling arrangement. As with most A330 MRTTs, the aircraft will be configured with probe, and hose and drogue refuelling systems, and will feature a medical evacuation interior option.

“The selection of the A330 MRTT for MMF, along with the earlier similar decisions by the United Kingdom and France, will ensure that Europe has the world’s most operationally capable tanker fleet for many years to come,” Airbus Head of Sales and Marketing Bernhard Brenner said in a statement.

“We encourage other European nations to contribute to MMF in order to maximise the operating and financial advantages of a large fleet based on a common type.”

The eight aircraft on order for the MMF will be delivered between 2020 and 2024.