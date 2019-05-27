Bisalloy armour qualifies for Boxer CRV

Bisalloy Steels has announced its BISALLOY Armour Steel has passed an initial series of qualification trials for the Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle.

Bisalloy was selected to provide armour steel for the Boxer CRV as part of Rheinmetall’s successful bid for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 2 program, and developed a new grade of armour steel in order to meet the required protection levels of the vehicle. The new armour grade has passed a series of blast box trials held in conjunction with Germany’s government testing authority (BAAINBw) at Rheinmetall’s test facilities in Germany.

“Achieving German Government qualification will reconfirm Bisalloy’s emergence as a world class supplier of armour grade steel,” Bisalloy Steels Business Manager, Justin Suwart said in a statement. “Apart from ensuring supply to the LAND 400 Phase 2 vehicles, it will also qualify Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects, including Land 400 Phase 3 and other offshore defence programs.”

Rheinmetall is building 211 Boxer CRVs for LAND 400 Phase 2, with production of the first vehicles underway in Germany before production switches to the new military vehicle centre of excellence (MILVECOE) near Ipswich in Queensland