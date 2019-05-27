Home ADF news Bisalloy armour qualifies for Boxer CRV
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject news

Bisalloy armour qualifies for Boxer CRV

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(BISALLOY STEELS)

Bisalloy Steels has announced its BISALLOY Armour Steel has passed an initial series of qualification trials for the Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle.

Bisalloy was selected to provide armour steel for the Boxer CRV as part of Rheinmetall’s successful bid for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 2 program, and developed a new grade of armour steel in order to meet the required protection levels of the vehicle. The new armour grade has passed a series of blast box trials held in conjunction with Germany’s government testing authority (BAAINBw) at Rheinmetall’s test facilities in Germany.

“Achieving German Government qualification will reconfirm Bisalloy’s emergence as a world class supplier of armour grade steel,” Bisalloy Steels Business Manager, Justin Suwart said in a statement. “Apart from ensuring supply to the LAND 400 Phase 2 vehicles, it will also qualify Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects, including Land 400 Phase 3 and other offshore defence programs.”

Rheinmetall is building 211 Boxer CRVs for LAND 400 Phase 2, with production of the first vehicles underway in Germany before production switches to the new military vehicle centre of excellence (MILVECOE) near Ipswich in Queensland

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

SEA 5000 decision believed imminent

May 23, 2018

Leonardo targets ADF opportunities with Mirach-40

October 4, 2017

Poland selects Northrop Grumman Integrated Air & Missile...

April 4, 2018

Ian Irving named new Chair of Australian Industry...

June 7, 2018

First AWD begins sea trials

September 19, 2016

LHDs remain alongside as Defence investigates propulsion issues

April 26, 2017

DST announces ICSLIP 18 event program

August 18, 2018

RAAF completes boom refuelling trials with Wedgetail

June 18, 2015

Full-scale European MALE RPA concept unveiled

May 1, 2018

BAE Systems selects Victorian companies for LAND 400...

June 6, 2017