Bisalloy Steel Group would develop and produce the highest-performance armour steel ever manufactured in Australia if the bid lodged by Rheinmetall Defence Australia for LAND 400 Phase 2 is successful, Rheinmetall has declared.

Bisalloy would develop two new grades of high-performance steel in New South Wales to meet the protection levels required on the Boxer CRV.

Testing carried out by Bisalloy and Rheinmetall is part of a two-year certification and qualification process to meet the stringent performance standards of armoured steel required by Rheinmetall.

To date, only two companies in Europe are qualified to supply steel to meet this standard, Rheinmetall stated.

“The development of this new steel underscores the commitment shown by Rheinmetall and Bisalloy to protecting Australian soldiers and ensuring they return home from combat,” said Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart.

“It also highlights our focus on mentoring Australian companies to deliver the best possible outcome for the Australian Defence Force through research, development and advanced manufacturing.”