BMT offers new Caimen landing craft

UK-based BMT Defence and Security has unveiled an advanced derivative of its Caimen-90 landing craft.

Designed to meet the US Army’s Maneuver Support Vessel Light (MSV(L)) requirement to replace the Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM‑8), the new version of the Caimen is an aluminium fast landing craft with a tri-bow monohull.

“As littoral zones are becoming one of the most important areas of operation for our defence forces, it’s so important to have fast and adaptable landing craft,” BMT Managing Director, Peter Behrendt said.

“After many long and drawn out land campaigns early this century, our national security leaders are looking more and more to maritime capability to project power and meet operational needs while also adhering to operational budgets.”

The 100ft long Caimen is capable of 18kt, and can carry one M1A1 Abrams MBT or two Stryker class armoured vehicles. The US Army selected the Caimen design in September 2017, and five prototypes are due to be delivered starting in 2019.

BMT will be showcasing the Caimen at LAND FORCES with a model, video and virtual reality experience.