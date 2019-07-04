Boeing accredited for local Chinook blade repairs

Boeing Australia Component Repairs (BACR) has announced it has received accreditation to conduct overhaul work on the rotor blade of CH-47 Chinook.

The capability of performing the work, which previously had to be shipped offshore, will allow a much quicker turnaround time and greater efficiency and flexibility for the Australian Army’s fleet of 10 CH-47F Chinooks.

“Until now, rotor blades have been shipped to the US for overhaul work,” Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) director sustainment operations, Darryn Fletcher said in a statement. “BACR’s accreditation provides customers with faster turnaround, enabling them to better maintain and restore airworthiness of these robust, multi-mission rotorcraft.

“Developing in-country capability also supplements BACR’s extensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and provides another practical means for Boeing to minimise costs and deliver improved value-for-money solutions to our customers.”

Apart from Australia’s CH-47Fs, there are a number of other Chinook operators in the region, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India, all of which could utilise the Australian operation as a primary or second source capability.

“While the Commonwealth of Australia will be the initial customer, this unique Australian MRO capability will enable BACR to service international CH-47 customers,” Fletcher said.

A rotor blade overhaul comprises composite structure repairs for damage ranging from lightning to bird strikes, and adds to Boeing Defence Australia’s existing CH-47 Integrated Support Services Contract (ISSC) which delivers training, engineering and maintenance support to the Australian Army.