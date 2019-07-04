Home ADF news Boeing accredited for local Chinook blade repairs
Boeing accredited for local Chinook blade repairs

by Australian Defence Business Review
(BOEING)

Boeing Australia Component Repairs (BACR) has announced it has received accreditation to conduct overhaul work on the rotor blade of CH-47 Chinook.

The capability of performing the work, which previously had to be shipped offshore, will allow a much quicker turnaround time and greater efficiency and flexibility for the Australian Army’s fleet of 10 CH-47F Chinooks.

“Until now, rotor blades have been shipped to the US for overhaul work,” Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) director sustainment operations, Darryn Fletcher said in a statement. “BACR’s accreditation provides customers with faster turnaround, enabling them to better maintain and restore airworthiness of these robust, multi-mission rotorcraft.

“Developing in-country capability also supplements BACR’s extensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and provides another practical means for Boeing to minimise costs and deliver improved value-for-money solutions to our customers.”

Apart from Australia’s CH-47Fs, there are a number of other Chinook operators in the region, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India, all of which could utilise the Australian operation as a primary or second source capability.

“While the Commonwealth of Australia will be the initial customer, this unique Australian MRO capability will enable BACR to service international CH-47 customers,” Fletcher said.

A rotor blade overhaul comprises composite structure repairs for damage ranging from lightning to bird strikes, and adds to Boeing Defence Australia’s existing CH-47 Integrated Support Services Contract (ISSC) which delivers training, engineering and maintenance support to the Australian Army.

