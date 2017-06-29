Boeing has signed a sustainment services contract to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s fleet of eight C-17A Globemaster III heavy transport aircraft.

The $70 million contract between Boeing Defence Australia and Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) supplements Australia’s membership of the Boeing Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program by providing additional support services tailored to the unique needs of the RAAF, Boeing stated.

The contract, which is known as the Australian C-17 Sustainment Services Contract, covers an initial five-year term with options out to the retirement of the aircraft that are based at RAAF Base Amberley, and includes management of services and provision of integration, engineering and maintenance.

“Boeing Defence Australia has a proven model for optimal in-service support, operating under a single management framework that sees Boeing and Commonwealth employees working in close collaboration to manage all current and future fleet requirements,” said Boeing Defence Australia vice-president and managing director Darren Edwards.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated that the sustainment contract, which will commence in October, will create 12 new jobs in Queensland.

“The arrangements to maintain the C-17A aircraft have been in place since 2006 when the first C-17A was delivered to Australia; however, as the size of the fleet has since doubled to eight this new arrangement will create new jobs in Queensland,” Minister Pyne said.

“The new arrangement replaces some elements of the existing sustainment arrangements with the US government while keeping Australia in the global supply system for C-17.

“This contract rationalises Australian-unique support services and ensures a cost-effective, flexible and modern sustainment management arrangement both now and into the future.”