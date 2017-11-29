Australian Army veteran and Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson has joined Boeing Defence Australia as a strategic defence advisor.

Following a near-15-year military career, Donaldson’s knowledge and experience will support the Australian aerospace company’s continued growth in the joint and land domain, Boeing stated.

“Donaldson’s strategic counsel will be invaluable as we continue to find solutions that meet the current and future needs of the Australian Army and its role in an integrated, fifth-generation Defence Force,” said Boeing Defence Australia vice-president and managing director Darren Edwards.