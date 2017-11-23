Boeing has started the fit-out of the Royal Australian Air Force’s purpose-built P-8A Poseidon Integrated Training Centre at RAAF Base Edinburgh, north of Adelaide.

The 16,500 square metre centre will accommodate 70 advanced operational and tactical training devices for the maritime patrol aircraft, including two pilot simulators, two air combat officer simulators and a Boeing 737 fuselage ordnance load trainer (the P-8A is based on the 737-800).

Boeing Defence Australia P-8A Poseidon program lead Brett Newell said in a statement on November 20 that the new facility represents a massive leap forward in maritime aircraft training capability.

“The comprehensive P-8A training solution we are installing over the next six months supports one of the biggest shifts in Australia’s anti-surface and anti-submarine capability history; the server room alone is almost as big as the entire AP-3C Orion training facility,” Newell said.

“These trainers will ensure RAAF pilots and mission crews are prepared to take full advantage of the P-8A Poseidon’s capabilities for any mission at any time.”

Boeing will provide support for the training devices and hand over operational control of the training facility to the RAAF. The new facility is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.