Boeing Defence Australia has declared that it is on track to deliver the Australian Defence Force’s next-generation battlespace communications system by the end of the year.

The largest mission system integration test event for what is known as Project Currawong, held at Damascus Barracks in Brisbane on May 25, demonstrated the capability of the system’s wide-ranging configuration ahead of a mission system field test in August, Boeing stated.

“We are very confident we now have our hardware and release one software finalised and ready to be put through its paces both in the lab and field; our wide-area communication links are now all in qualification testing or in formal acceptance,” said Lee Davis, Project Currawong program director for Boeing Defence Australia.

Boeing stated that the battlespace communications system will provide secure wideband voice, data and video services over wireless and wired infrastructure between deployed forces and headquarters for land-based ADF personnel.

“At the centre of the architecture is our network access module, which is our Swiss Army Knife of networking and computing infrastructure for the system,” said Davis. “Designed by local engineers in Brisbane, it really is the core of the system capability and enables all the capability bricks to be added into the system.”