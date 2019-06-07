Home ADF news Boeing signs DHFCS sustainment extension
Boeing signs DHFCS sustainment extension

by Australian Defence Business Review
Boeing Defence Australia has signed a three-year $62m contract extension to its operation and sustainment program of the Defence High Frequency Communications System (DHFCS).

The DHFCS is an advanced, software-enabled, long-range high-frequency communications system that provides critical communications redundancy in satellite-denied or -degraded environments. Boeing manages the system on behalf of the ADF through its Support Services Contract (SSC) and Network Operations Support Contract (NOSC).

“These contract extensions evidence our track-record of providing enduring value, anticipating customer needs and continually raising the bar on providing reliable, efficient and contemporary operation of the DHFCS,” Boeing Joint Systems Director, Murray Brabrook said in a statement. “Boeing has been a trusted partner in the evolution of DHFCS over the past 20 years and remains steadfastly committed to delivering the future of high frequency communication in Australia.”

The DHFCS has fixed network high frequency stations in Exmouth, Darwin, Townsville and the NSW Riverina, while the Network Management Facilities are located in Canberra.

