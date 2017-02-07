Boeing Defence Australia has announced that it has partnered with the Indigenous Defence Consortium to further advance the inclusion of Indigenous-owned businesses as meaningful participants in its supply chain.

The partnership represents a deliberate effort to broaden the company’s Indigenous supply network in Australia, Boeing Defence Australia vice-president and managing director Ken Shaw said.

“Boeing Defence Australia is an important contributor to the growth of Australia’s Indigenous community and business sector; through strategic partnerships such as this, we can strengthen links with local industry and build capacity through opportunity,” Shaw said.

“We know that diversity in our supply chain opens opportunity for varied perspectives, enabling Boeing Defence Australia to continue to solve complex problems and provide innovative solutions for our customer.”

Boeing stated that it is recognised as a global leader in supplier diversity excellence, spending approximately $1 billion annually with minority suppliers.

Adam Goodes, CEO of the Indigenous Defence Consortium, said that he is looking forward to supporting Boeing by providing a range of services in its supply chain.

“We are really excited to have signed an agreement to be a key supplier to Boeing Defence Australia,” Goodes said. “Boeing’s pedigree is second to none when it comes to working with minority groups.

“What they have achieved in the US is amazing, and we are delighted that we will be working with Boeing to create success stories with our Indigenous consortium partners in Australia.

“We have already started working with the Boeing supply chain team to identify what opportunities are coming up and how we can contribute. It is all about identifying long-term opportunities and contracts for Indigenous businesses that will help build sustainable capabilities, grow capacity and showcase the ability of the Indigenous business sector.”