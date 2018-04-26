CAE opens new Canberra office

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, and CAE Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, Ian Bell. (CAE)

Training and simulator solutions and services company CAE opened a new office in Canberra on April 24.

The new office at Brindabella Park adjacent to Canberra Airport was opened by Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, and CAE Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, Ian Bell.

“Australia is one of CAE’s home markets and the opening of our new Canberra office signals a new chapter in our commitment to the Australian Defence Force,” Mr Bell said. “We will now be co-located with Defence in the heart of Australia’s capital, which we believe will help us be more available and responsive in supporting the training needs and requirements of the ADF.

“As a world-class training systems integrator and long-term services provider, CAE has a lot to offer in supporting the training of the men and women of the ADF while contributing to enhancing safety, efficiency and readiness.”

The new office adds to CAE’s growing presence in Australia. The company employs about 300 people at nearly 20 locations in Australia, and provides training services to the ADF platforms including KC-30A, C-130J, MH-60R, MRH90, and Hawk 127. CAE is also the prime contractor on the Maintenance and Support of ADF Aerospace Simulators (MSAAS) contract, as well as the Aerospace Simulation Through Life Support (ASTLS) contract.

“CAE Australia has a long and successful relationship with Defence, with almost 300 staff supporting Australian Defence Force training in more than 20 sites around the country,” Minister Pyne said in a statement. “It’s great they are establishing a footprint here in Australia to really drive their support for the ADF to the next level.

“CAE Australia is a recognised and capable training systems integrator,” he added. “They support a range of Defence platforms, including helping use simulation-based training to cost-effectively enhance safety and readiness. CAE has made Australia the headquarters of its activities for the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the competitiveness of Australia’s defence industry in the region.”

79 Squadron Trainee, Flying Officer Iain Roberts-Thomson, operates the Hawk Simulator on a training evolution over a simulated Perth, Western Australia, at RAAF Base Pearce. *** Local Caption *** Fast-jet pilots on 79 Squadrons Introductory Fighter Course are now training on a new, state-of-the-art HAWK Full Mission Simulator (FMS). The Hawk FMS gives students a realistic simulation of the Hawk aircraft, better preparing them for flight. The Hawk FMS has set a new benchmark for fighter-trainer simulation, giving trainee pilots better training through a more accurate experience.
CAE’s footprint in Australia includes the training services contract for the RAAF’s fleet of Hawk 127 lead in fighters. (Defence)