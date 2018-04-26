Training and simulator solutions and services company CAE opened a new office in Canberra on April 24.

The new office at Brindabella Park adjacent to Canberra Airport was opened by Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, and CAE Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, Ian Bell.

“Australia is one of CAE’s home markets and the opening of our new Canberra office signals a new chapter in our commitment to the Australian Defence Force,” Mr Bell said. “We will now be co-located with Defence in the heart of Australia’s capital, which we believe will help us be more available and responsive in supporting the training needs and requirements of the ADF.

“As a world-class training systems integrator and long-term services provider, CAE has a lot to offer in supporting the training of the men and women of the ADF while contributing to enhancing safety, efficiency and readiness.”

The new office adds to CAE’s growing presence in Australia. The company employs about 300 people at nearly 20 locations in Australia, and provides training services to the ADF platforms including KC-30A, C-130J, MH-60R, MRH90, and Hawk 127. CAE is also the prime contractor on the Maintenance and Support of ADF Aerospace Simulators (MSAAS) contract, as well as the Aerospace Simulation Through Life Support (ASTLS) contract.

“CAE Australia has a long and successful relationship with Defence, with almost 300 staff supporting Australian Defence Force training in more than 20 sites around the country,” Minister Pyne said in a statement. “It’s great they are establishing a footprint here in Australia to really drive their support for the ADF to the next level.

“CAE Australia is a recognised and capable training systems integrator,” he added. “They support a range of Defence platforms, including helping use simulation-based training to cost-effectively enhance safety and readiness. CAE has made Australia the headquarters of its activities for the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the competitiveness of Australia’s defence industry in the region.”