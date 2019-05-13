Home AIR Canada chooses QinetiQ & Skeldar for UAS program
Canada chooses QinetiQ & Skeldar for UAS program

by Andrew McLaughlin
(QINETIQ)

The Canadian Armed Forces has awarded a C$51m (A$54.5m) contract to QinetiQ for its Unmanned Aircraft System Service program.

The program will see QinetiQ provide Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) services to the Royal Canadian Navy and Special Operations Forces Command with the UMS SKELDAR V-200 UAS. The UAS will be equipped with advanced sensors such as a Leonardo PicoSAR Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and an L3 WESCAM Electro-optic infrared (EO/IR) camera.

“We are delighted with this contract win to deliver critical over-the-horizon situation awareness to the Royal Canadian Navy and Special Operations Forces Command,” Managing Director of QinetiQ in Canada, Robert Aube said in a statement.

“This generates tactical advantages for commanders while minimising the risk to manned helicopters and personnel. As a result of the contract, we will be pleased to see a large number of jobs created in the Southern Alberta region where UAS repair and overhaul services will be carried out.”

Axel Cavalli-Björkman, CEO of UMS SKELDAR added, “This is an important contract win for us alongside our partners including QinetiQ and confirms our stated strategic commitment to working with global navies following our announcement last year with the German Navy.

“With multiple systems to be delivered in Q3 this year, the Royal Canadian Navy have secured a maritime UAV platform that not only includes our heavy fuel engine manufactured by German-based Hirth Engines, but also has an ability to carry multiple payloads.”

