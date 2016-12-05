Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has opened the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC), saying that the new centre will provide opportunities to change the way Defence and industry work together.

Headquartered in Adelaide, the CDIC is set to support Australian industry by offering the practical advice and assistance needed to work with Defence, Minister Pyne said in a statement. Companies will have direct access to tailored support and advice as a result of the $230 million investment over the decade.

“The opening of the CDIC is a significant step in resetting the Defence and industry relationship, and driving jobs and growth across the country,” the Defence Industry Minister said.

“The Turnbull government is committed to working hand-in-hand with the Australian defence industry to develop Australian technologies, enhance global competitiveness and grow export opportunities.”

In addition, Minister Pyne has launched the Defence Innovation Hub, and issued a call for submissions through its innovation portal.

“The Defence Innovation Hub will invest around $640 million over the decade into maturing and further developing technologies that have moved from the early science stages into the engineering and development stages,” he said.

“The hub is all about an agile and transparent approach to innovation investment, with the introduction of new business practices, including refreshed contracting frameworks and innovative intellectual property policies.”