Dr Alex Zelinsky has announced he will leave his position as Chief Defence Scientist to take up an appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Newcastle.

Dr Zelinsky started in the role in March 2012, and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday honours.

“Dr Zelinsky has transformed DST into a highly successful and valued enabler of Defence capability and the scientific lead for Australia’s national security,” Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne said in a statement.

“During his tenure as Chief Defence Scientist, Dr Zelinsky has overseen the realignment of DST’s research priorities to meet future Australian Defence Force requirements with the application of leading edge science and technology.

“Under his leadership, DST has established long term bilateral research and development relationships with 11 Australian companies and 33 universities in areas of strategic significance to Defence.

Dr Zelinsky’s departure from Defence adds to a large amount of change in the department’s senior leadership, with Chief of Defence Force ACM Mark Binskin and VCDF VADM Ray Griggs both retiring on July 6, and Deputy Secretary of CASG Kim Gillis expected to leave his role before the end of the year.