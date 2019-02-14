Home Business Chris Deeble appointed as Chief Executive Northrop Grumman Australia
BusinessHeadlinesIndustry News

Chris Deeble appointed as Chief Executive Northrop Grumman Australia

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

AVM Chris Deeble in 2015. (DEFENCE)

Air Vice Marshal (Ret’d) Chris Deeble has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive of Northrop Grumman Australia.

Deeble replaces former Chief Executive Ian Irving in the role. Irving departed the company last October, while former CEO of the DMO and member of NG’s International Advisory Board Warren King has been acting in the role since that time.

Deeble comes to NG most recently from Air Services Australia where he headed up the OneSKY integrated air traffic control program. Before that, he had a distinguished 37-year military career, initially as a navigator on Canberra and F-111C strike aircraft.

Deeble later headed up the troubled AIR 5077 Wedgetail AEW&C program, and is generally credited with getting that program back on track in conjunction with his Boeing counterpart, Boeing Australia president Maureen Doherty.

He also led Australia’s AIR 6000 New Air Combat Capability (JSF) program office, the AIR 5402 KC-30 MRTT project, and the Collins class submarine sustainment program.

“Chris’ extensive experience in leading complex programs and his deep understanding of acquisition and sustainment programs, organizational strategy and operational excellence will serve him well as he leads our continued growth and investment in Australia.” Northrop Grumman’s new chief executive officer and president, Kathy Warden, said in a statement.

For his work leading the above-mentioned projects, Deeble was awarded an Order of Australia in 2016.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Raytheon extends deadline for LAND 19/7B supplier registrations

October 26, 2017

Northrop Grumman pushes IAMD credentials as AIR 6500...

January 16, 2019

BAE Systems to operate F-35 regional warehouse at...

August 20, 2017

BUDGET 2017 – Upgrades for AWD, P-8 amongst...

May 10, 2017

First vehicles and trailers delivered under LAND 121...

April 7, 2016

BAE Systems prepares for Anzac midlife upgrade, as...

March 9, 2017

Andrews confirms “competitive evaluation process” for SEA 1000

February 18, 2015

RAN, EPE demonstrate standoff detection capabilities for vessel...

October 12, 2018

One careful owner – Defence releases military sales...

March 1, 2017

LAND 400 Phase 3 tender open

August 27, 2018