Chris Deeble appointed as Chief Executive Northrop Grumman Australia

Air Vice Marshal (Ret’d) Chris Deeble has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive of Northrop Grumman Australia.

Deeble replaces former Chief Executive Ian Irving in the role. Irving departed the company last October, while former CEO of the DMO and member of NG’s International Advisory Board Warren King has been acting in the role since that time.

Deeble comes to NG most recently from Air Services Australia where he headed up the OneSKY integrated air traffic control program. Before that, he had a distinguished 37-year military career, initially as a navigator on Canberra and F-111C strike aircraft.

Deeble later headed up the troubled AIR 5077 Wedgetail AEW&C program, and is generally credited with getting that program back on track in conjunction with his Boeing counterpart, Boeing Australia president Maureen Doherty.

He also led Australia’s AIR 6000 New Air Combat Capability (JSF) program office, the AIR 5402 KC-30 MRTT project, and the Collins class submarine sustainment program.

“Chris’ extensive experience in leading complex programs and his deep understanding of acquisition and sustainment programs, organizational strategy and operational excellence will serve him well as he leads our continued growth and investment in Australia.” Northrop Grumman’s new chief executive officer and president, Kathy Warden, said in a statement.

For his work leading the above-mentioned projects, Deeble was awarded an Order of Australia in 2016.