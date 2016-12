Heavy engineering constructor Civmec has entered into an agreement with LandCorp to lease an additional seven hectares of land adjoining its Henderson facility in Western Australia.

The 28-year lease, effective from December 16, provides Civmec with further space for development via its subsidiary Forgacs Marine and Defence, with an eye to carrying out construction, repair and maintenance of ships and submarines.

Civmec completed the acquisition of Forgacs in February.