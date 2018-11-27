Cobham and Acacia sign strategic partnership

Cobham Aviation Services Australia has signed a 10-year strategic partnership Adelaide defence software and systems engineering company, Acacia Systems.

Acacia Systems has supplied and installed mission management systems on Cobham’s four Challenger 604 search and rescue aircraft operated on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Acacia Systems,” Cobham’s Vice President Special Mission, Ken Millar said in a statement. “Not only are they a fantastic South Australian based defence SME with highly-skilled workers, they have a proven track record of developing and installing systems and software for Tier 1 national assets. We look forward to collaborating on more national scale projects in the years ahead.”

Acacia Systems Founder and Chairman, Ted Huber added, “This signing formalises a decade long working relationship. We are extremely proud of the work we have done with Cobham to date and thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with a like-minded organisation for the future.”