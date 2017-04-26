Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced a $10 million program that is seeking solutions to defeat improvised threats.

“I strongly encourage Australian universities and companies to contribute to this Grand Challenge with their innovative solutions, which will save the lives of Australian soldiers,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

Defeating improvised threats has been identified as the focus of the first Grand Challenge for industry, universities and research agencies under the Next Generation Technologies Fund.

The Counter Improvised Threats Grand Challenge seeks to harness science, technology and innovation to develop solutions that enable standoff detection and neutralisation of improvised threats.