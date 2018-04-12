Boeing has named the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) as its Technology Supplier of the Year for 2017.

The award to CSIRO is the second consecutive year it has been named Technology Supplier of the Year by one of the world’s largest aerospace companies. CSIRO’s award is one of 13 Supplier of the Year awards that were named from more than 13,000 companies in 50 countries.

“Our continued success in an increasingly challenging business environment is driven in large part by having the aerospace industry’s best team and talent, and that includes the world’s best supply chain,” Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. “This year’s Supplier of the Year award recipients all share a passion for innovation, collaboration and sustained exceptional performance – qualities we look for in all of our industry partners.”

Boeing says CSIRO delivered technology innovations that “were instrumental to Boeing worker safety”, helped advance production efficiency and “delivered Boeing’s competitive advantage in the avionics business”.

“We greatly value our long and strong relationship with Boeing, because it’s built on shared values, including trust and respect, safety of our workers and striving for excellence in everything we do,” CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said. “Like Boeing, CSIRO was founded to deliver national missions – we are united by a common purpose to make life better, whether it’s on the ground, in the air, or on Mars.”