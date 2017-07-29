Cubic Global Defense has supplied more than 60 P5 Combat Training Systems (CTS/TCTS) with Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) pods for the upgrade of the Royal Australian Air Force’s Hawk 127 lead-in fighter.

As part of the Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program (LIFCAP), which has achieved initial operational capability (IOC), Cubic’s P5CTS and ACMI offers enhanced air combat training capabilities including live monitor functionalities and debriefing stations, Cubic stated.

Key components of the system include GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation pods plus ground stations, which help aircrew to conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

“We are proud to provide the Royal Australian Air Force with our industry-leading air combat training solutions for the upgrade of its Hawk aircraft,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Global Defense Australia.

“Our solutions enable RAAF Hawk aircrew to electronically review air combat training missions with fidelity not previously seen in the Hawk fleet.

“Additionally, squadron mission supervisors now have the ability to observe aircraft during flight using the live monitor functionality, plus manage the mission and flight environment to improve training performance.”

Cubic said it has also provided this system for the Hornet, Super Hornet and Growler.