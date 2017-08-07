Cubic Defence Australia has been selected as the primary contractor for the development and delivery of local and distributed simulation-enabled training events for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Cubic Global Defense stated that the four-year contract, which is valued at approximately $9 million, provides simulation planning, technical support and professionals to enhance multi-site synthetic training events at the Navy Synthetic Warfighting Centre (NSWC).

The NSWC, which was recently established at HMAS Watson, will facilitate synthetic training events and focus on delivering mission training activities in both land-based simulators and ships.

“We are proud to partner with the RAN in the ongoing development of the Navy Synthetic Warfighting Centre,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Defence Australia.

“We look forward to leveraging the expertise of our Australian simulation team and the best practices of our various global programs to aid the RAN in achieving world-leading capabilities for simulation-enabled individual and collective training.”

The contract will increase the potential of live, virtual and constructive training integration across Navy, Cubic stated.