The ADF’s Project LAND 2072 Phase 2B Currawong Battlespace Communications System has achieved an initial operating capability (IOC).

The $950m Currawong program will provide a digital strategic communications system to replace the Parakeet tactical satellite and trunk communications system in service.

Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director Darren Edwards said with the declaration of IOC, the Australian Defence Force now has the world’s most advanced battlespace communication system to transfer secure data, voice and video between Australian headquarters and deployed forces globally.

“The system improves the set-up time, capacity, flexibility, and responsiveness of the Australian Defence Force information exchange while reducing equipment size, weight and power during operations,” Mr Edwards said.

“The rapid implementation of the Australian-designed and manufactured communications network is testament to the high customer engagement during product development and the expertise of Boeing’s Australian team in delivering complex development systems.”

Officer 7th Combat Signal Regiment, LTCOL Les Juckel Commanding said IOC was achieved during the recent Exercise Carbon Diamond. “The Integrated – Battlefield Telecommunications Network (I-BTN) was unquestionably superior to previous Defence networks in terms of ease of configuration, situational awareness for the operators, and network performance,” he said.

“Overall the operation of the network was beyond the expectations of the operators and left them awaiting future material and software releases for further capabilities.”

IOC comes on schedule, just four months after the project’s Initial Material Release (IMR). Under release 1, the project has to date delivered the core communication network software and hardware, and 39 deployable communication nodes to the ADF.

The world-leading system is believed to be of interest by several other nations, including the UK.