Daronmont opens Navy training and simulation centre

Daronmont Technologies has opened a training and simulation centre for the RAN in Adelaide to support the Systems Engineering and Assessment Ltd (SEA) DECKsim immersive 3D training experience for flight deck military personnel.

The DECKsim training solution that enhances the safety of personnel through the development of essential skills in near-operational standards in advance of exposure to live aircraft. The simulated environment is designed to provide real-life scenarios by incorporating any desired combination of airfield or ship flight deck, aircraft, approach/departure waypoints and emergency procedures in a controlled and safe environment.

“SEA has truly embraced the Australian Government’s desire to grow Australian Industry Capability and I am very pleased that our partnership will enable SEA’s world leading communications and weapons system solutions to enter ADF service and be fully supported here,” Daronmont CEO Ben Norris said in a statement. “I plan, over time, to utilise future SEA investments and technology development for the benefit of our war fighters and to grow regional markets together.”

Steve Hill, Managing Director of SEA added, “The opening of Daronmont’s specialist training centre is a clear demonstration of our partnership’s ongoing commitment to generate sustainable Australian Industrial Capability that is based on uniquely indigenous solutions, robust supply chains and whole of life-cycle support solutions.

“By sharing the very best of our innovative technology, expertise and knowledge, together our companies can enhance the locally-sourced military solutions for SEA 1000 and 5000 and offer support for SEA’s leading training capability, as well as our anti-submarine warfare and weapon-agnostic torpedo launcher systems. We look forward to the next phase of our successful partnership with Daronmont and continuing to develop and support forward-thinking capabilities that meet the unique needs of the Australian defence sector.”

The system is also portable, and DECKsim training sessions can be hosted on location or in a classroom environment as required.