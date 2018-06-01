Defence officials have confirmed the selection of the Rafael Spike LR2 anti-tank guided missile to equip the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer CRV during Senate Estimates hearings on May 28.

South Australian Senator Rex Patrick raised the issue with the Head of Land Systems, MAJGEN David Coghlan, following media reports in May that the Spike had been selected.

MAJGEN Coghlan confirmed that both the manufacturer of the Boxer, Rheinmetall, and rival BAE Systems had chosen the Spike LR2 as “subsystem providers” over the competing MBDA MMP (Missile Moyenne Portée or medium range missile).

“Both Rheinmetall and BAE selected the Spike, we conducted independent study to have a look at that [Spike LR2 selection],” MAJGEN Coghlan said. “DSTG did an independent study, land systems division looked at it, we made a recommendation to the capability manager, they’ve accepted the Spike.”