Defence has extended its Optus C1 satellite partnership with Optus well into the next decade, Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne has announced.

“Optus will reconfigure the C1 satellite to operate in an inclined orbit to reduce onboard fuel usage and extend the life of the satellite as far as 2027,” Minister Payne stated. “The existing agreement with Optus was due to expire in 2020, coinciding with the satellite’s anticipated end of life.”

The total cost of the contract is about $40 million over the next 10 years, and includes the preparation of ground infrastructure within Optus facilities, as well as operating and sustainment costs associated with continued use of the satellite.