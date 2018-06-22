The Australian Defence Force has opened a consultation process with industry on the draft LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and manoeuvre support vehicle (MSV) project timeline.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne said consulting on the draft timeline would lead to a smoother and better informed tender process reducing the cost of tendering to industry.

“Just as with the Phase 2 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important to this project,” Minister Pyne said in a statement. “This project is another exciting opportunity for Australian industry to deliver leading edge technology in support of the Army.”

Defence Minister Marise Payne added, “This multi-billion dollar project will replace Army’s M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers with a fleet of up to 450 modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 17 Manoeuvre Support Vehicles.

“These will provide new levels of protection, firepower, mobility and enhanced communications. The new vehicles are expected to enter into service by the mid-2020s.”

The comment portal can be found here, and will remain available until Monday 9 July 2018.