Defence seeks LAND 400 Phase 3 draft timeline input

Four Australian Army M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers prepare to engage a target at Puckapunyal training area in northern Victoria during Exercise Chong Ju, a live-fire training exercise by the Combined Arms Training Centre, on 21 October 2015. *** Local Caption *** Exercise Chong Ju is an annual live-fire training exercise conducted at the Australian Armys Combined Arms Training Centre at Puckapunyal training area in northern Victoria to showcase capabilities to Armys next generation of combat leaders. Exercise Chong Ju 2015 includes demonstrations from the M1A1 Abrams tank, ASLAV (Australian Light Armoured Vehicle), M113 armoured personnel carriers, 81mm mortars and M777 155mm howitzer field guns. Aerial support for the activity includes Tiger armed reconnaissance helicopters and FA/18 Hornet aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force. Exercise Chong Ju is named after a battle in North Korea in 1950, when the 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, supported by tanks and artillery, attacked and captured a large North Korean defensive line during their northward advance to the Yalu River.The Australian Defence Force has opened a consultation process with industry on the draft LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and manoeuvre support vehicle (MSV) project timeline.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne said consulting on the draft timeline would lead to a smoother and better informed tender process reducing the cost of tendering to industry.

“Just as with the Phase 2 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important to this project,” Minister Pyne said in a statement. “This project is another exciting opportunity for Australian industry to deliver leading edge technology in support of the Army.”

Defence Minister Marise Payne added, “This multi-billion dollar project will replace Army’s M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers with a fleet of up to 450 modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 17 Manoeuvre Support Vehicles.

“These will provide new levels of protection, firepower, mobility and enhanced communications. The new vehicles are expected to enter into service by the mid-2020s.”

The comment portal can be found here, and will remain available until Monday 9 July 2018.