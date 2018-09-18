Defence trials Hawkei with remote weapon stations

Defence has conducted trials of the Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle fitted with remote weapon stations.

Images recently released by Defence show Hawkei PMV-Ls fitted with both the Electro Optic Systems R400S Mk2 and the Kongsberg M153 Protector remote weapon stations.

“The LAND 121 Phase 4 ‘Hawkei’ Protected Mobility Vehicle – Light (PMV-L) underwent a live-fire integration activity at the Department of Defence’s Proof and Experimental Establishment-Graytown from 16 to 20 July 2018,” caption information reads.

“The aim of the activity was to demonstrate that the Electro Optic Systems (EOS) R400S Mk2 remote weapon system can be integrated onto the Hawkei via the Integral Computing System.”

Images show a Hawkei fitted with the R400S at Graytown and the M153 at Townsville.

“LAND 121 Phase 4 is not scoped to deliver a Hawkei fitted with weapons, and there is no requirement to purchase a RWS for Hawkei at this point in time,” the caption information reads.

“This demonstration was a simple proof of capability for this platform to inform potential future requirements. It does not generate precedence of an RWS supplier.”