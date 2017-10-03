A Force Design Conference in Canberra on October 10-11 aims to gather innovative ideas from a range of specialists across Australia and the globe, to design the future of the Australian Defence Force.

Defence says it is encouraging decision-makers, practitioners, innovators, military partners, and researchers from Defence, industry, academia, and government agencies to attend the event and help contribute to delivering a joint, capable and agile ADF.

“At this conference it is important we find out what the ADF needs today, tomorrow and well into the future,” Head of Force Design, Air Vice-Marshal Mel Hupfeld, said on Tuesday.

“We want to know how we can maximise innovation and technology and the competitive edge it may bring to the ADF.

“It’s important we continue to deliver a fit for purpose ADF for today’s operations while also designing an ADF that can not only fight, but win in future operations.”

AVM Hupfeld said The Force Design Division would focus on how to collaborate in order to assess, design and prioritise capability and force structure options, rather than specific solutions.

“We want to enlist the collective wisdom of government, industry, academia and other research or advocacy institutes to reinforce Defence’s ‘strategic centre’ force design organisation and processes,” he said.

“This will help evolve the world-class tools, techniques and methodologies we need on our journey so every soldier, sailor and airperson have access to the best capability system solutions at the right time in the right location.”

Defence is inviting leaders in industry, innovation, research and Defence to attend the conference next week to provide ideas on areas such as collaboration, experimentation, wargaming, innovation, and options development to help Defence deliver a Joint Force by Design.

To register for Force Design 2017 visit www.unsw.adfa.edu.au/fd17registration