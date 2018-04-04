DMTC to develop UAS and cubesat sensor payloads

The Defence Materials Technology Centre (DMTC) will develop new UAS and small satellite sensor payloads which will provide enhanced navigation for the RAN.

The $1.1 million project will develop miniaturised, high frequency sensor systems for deployment on cubesats and UAS, and will advance passive radar technologies for the processing of line-of-sight and reflected GPS signals in real time.

“The initial application of this technology could enable Defence to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles to accurately estimate sea-state conditions, leading to improved safety, speed and fuel consumption for Navy vessels,” Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne said in a statement.

The project is the first of four to be progressed under DMTC’s High Altitude Sensor Systems program that was launched by Minister Pyne in September 2017, and involves new DMTC partners Seaskip Pty Ltd and UNSW Sydney’s Australian Centre for Space Engineering Research (ACSER).