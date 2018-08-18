DST announces ICSLIP 18 event program

The Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group has announced the program and list of speakers for its International Conference on Science and Innovation for Land Power 2018 (ICSILP 18) event that will be held in conjunction with Land Forces in Adelaide on September 5-6.

Formerly known as the Future Land Forces Conference, DST says the event is targeted at those interested in transforming the military land force through science, technology and innovation.

The focus for ICSLIP 18 will be Innovation through Technology Convergence for Land Power. DST says the conference will address the question of how technology convergence, innovation and science can modernise land forces to become more agile and potent in the challenging environments of land operations, and survive and counter emerging physical, electronic and cyber threats.

Australian Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky will welcome delegates before Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne opens the event. They will be followed by a host of speakers on strategy, doctrine, technologies and issues, including Chief of Army LTGEN Richard Burr, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (USA) Anna Cataldo, and Army’s Head of Land Capability for MAJGEN Kathryn Toohey.

One of the conference’s major drawcards will be the ICSILP Panel discussion with the theme, The Future Soldier. The conference program can be found here, and registrations are available via the Land Forces website.