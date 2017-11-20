Defence is spending $659 million at RAAF Base Edinburgh to support the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne have announced.

This figure includes $250 million for a simulator system from Boeing and $409 million to improve base facilities, which is expected to be completed by early 2019.

“The simulator will be a part of a broader investment at RAAF Edinburgh to make it Poseidon ready by extending the runway and building new, state-of-the-art maintenance hangars and facilities,” said Minister Payne.

Minister Pyne said that the investment in Defence facilities would create more than 70 jobs in the local area.

“Lendlease, the contractor engaged by Defence to construct the facilities at RAAF Base Edinburgh, has advised that the vast majority of the work to construct the facilities is going to contractors from the local area,” he said.