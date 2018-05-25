Elbit Systems of Australia has announced it has completed the delivery of XACTth65 thermal weapons sights to the ADF for Project LAND 125 Phase 3C.

The final delivery document was signed in Melbourne on March 22 by Managing Director of Elbit Systems of Australia Dan Webster, and CASG’s Director of Armaments Systems Program Office Malcolm McKeith.

Some 4,800 thermal sights have been delivered to the Australian Army since deliveries commenced in September 2016.

“Personnel who have been issued with the thermal sight have been giving us extremely positive feedback about the sight’s effectiveness and ease of use,” Elbit Systems of Australia’s Land 125 Project Manager Cathie Webb said in a statement.

Dan Webster added, “The success of the contract was another important aspect of the company’s strategic partnership with the Army and the ADF more broadly.

“Technology is moving very quickly right across our very diverse offering, and weapon sights are no exception. The th65 thermal sight is just the beginning of the role technology will play in sighting systems, with the integration of sight data into the Battle Management System likely to be the next step.”

Elbit will continue to conduct the maintenance phase of LAND 125 until mid-2020.