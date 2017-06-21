Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has executed a $170 million contract to supply weapons systems to Orbital ATK.

This contract, which is deliverable from 2017 to 2020, relates to the Australian company’s new R400S-Mk2 weapon station that was released to the market early this year, EOS stated.

Prior to launch of the product, EOS developed a variant of the system intended to extract optimum performance from weapons produced by Orbital ATK.

EOS expects to exceed $500 million in orders for its new system in 2017.