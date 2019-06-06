Home ADF news EOS delivers first LAND 400 Phase 2 RWSs to CASG
EOS delivers first LAND 400 Phase 2 RWSs to CASG

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

An R400 RWS mounted on a Hawkei PMV-L. (EOS DEFENCE)

Canberra-based EOS has delivered the first two remote weapons stations for the Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle (CRV) being acquired under Project LAND 400 Phase 2.

The two R400S Mk2 D-HD-3X Remote Weapon Systems built at EOS’s facilities near Canberra are the first of 82 such systems scheduled to be delivered to Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) for the project, and will be used for training. The stabilised RWS carries networked sensors for remote operation from within the vehicle, and can mount weapons from 5.56mm to a 12.7mm heavy machine gun, and can also carry 40mm grenade launchers, 30mm lightweight cannons, and anti-tank guided missiles.

“The handover of these two systems marks a significant milestone for EOS”, President of EOS Defence Systems in Australia Dr Warwick Holloway said in a statement. “These are the first two of the latest generation remote weapon systems built for the Australian Defence Force from EOS state-of the-art manufacturing facility in Hume. 

“The systems join the over 230 in-service EOS remote weapon systems and will deliver significant improvements in operational effectiveness and cost of ownership for Australia’s combat forces.”

President of EOS Australia, Dr Warwick Holloway (3rd from left) with CASG officials at the RWS handover. (EOS DEFENCE)

