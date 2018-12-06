F-35 approved to commence IOT&E – Report

The US JSF Program Office (JPO) has officially cleared the Lockheed Martin F-35 to enter into an initial operational test & evaluation (IOT&E) according to a December 5 report in Aviation Week.

The commencement of IOT&E comes 16 months after a previously scheduled start of August 2017 and more recently, an amended planned start in mid-September, although the JPO says it has been conducting a number of “pre IOT&E” events in recent months.

The US Director of Test & Evaluation (DOT&E) office had flagged risk with the IOT&E schedule in a report tabled in January 2017, saying the program wouldn’t be ready until late 2018 because it was lagging in unspecified readiness criteria and due to delays in fielding the latest iteration of the Block 3F software, dubbed ‘30R02’.

A successful completion of IOT&E should clear the way for a decision on full-rate production in late 2019 and its commencement in 2021.