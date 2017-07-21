Ferra Engineering has signed a contract with Thales Deutschland for the manufacture of subassemblies for PHOENICE, a radar system for submarines.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne announced the export contract for Ferra, which has its headquarters in Brisbane, saying that this success will create up to 25 Australian jobs.

Ferra will deliver two systems to one of Thales’ existing customers in Europe, but potential future sales could be substantial, Minister Pyne stated.

“The project will result in the creation of new positions and the up-skilling of staff to manufacture, assemble and test what is an extremely complex assembly,” Pyne said.

“Those benefits will be realised across the Australian defence industry as some work will be performed within Ferra’s extensive supply chain around Australia.”