Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne has welcomed the sale of 10 refurbished former Australian Defence Force (ADF) Thales Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles to Fiji.

The refurbished vehicles will be overhauled, serviced, inspected and repainted to ensure that they are fully operational and reconfigured to meet Fiji’s specific requirements, Minister Payne said in a statement.

“Fiji will use the vehicles to form part of the force protection mix that protects UN observers in the Golan Heights and Syria, which includes Australian Defence Force personnel,” Minister Payne said.

Seven vehicles will be deployed to the Golan Heights and Syria, and three will be transported to Fiji for pre-deployment training by mid-2017.