Fincantieri Australia has released a request for proposals (RFP) to South Australian shipbuilders for the build of three cruise ship blocks in Adelaide.

Adelaide Ship Construction International, ASC Shipbuilding, MG Engineering and Ottoway Engineering have been invited to provide quotations for the build of the blocks using Australian steel, starting in the second quarter of 2018.

Building these ship sections would give Australian industry an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities and create a trusted working relationship with Fincantieri, the Future Frigate contender stated on November 24.

Fincantieri Australia chairman Dario Deste said the purpose of this initiative is to start up Fincantieri’s shipbuilding operations in Adelaide and to gain familiarity with local partners leading into SEA 5000.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano is visiting Australia and will attend the official opening of the Fincantieri office in Adelaide.