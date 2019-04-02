First Australian Boxer CRV inspected in Germany

The first Rheinmetall Boxer 8×8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) ordered under the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 2 has been rolled out for inspection by senior ADF and diplomatic personal in Germany, barely a year after being selected for the program.

Australia’s Ambassador to Germany Lynette Wood, senior Army and CASG representatives, and senior Rheinmetall representatives attended an official inspection ceremony at Rheinmetall’s Kassel facility in Germany prior to the vehicle being shipped to Australia in the coming weeks.

Once the vehicle arrives in Australia, the vehicle will receive Australian-specific modifications including communications and computer equipment, its EOS remote weapons station, and the Australian Army’s paint scheme.

The vehicle is the first of 211 Boxers on order for the Australian Army. The first 18 ‘Block I’ vehicles will be built at Kessel, while the remaining 186 will be built at the new Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) at Ipswich in Queensland.

The Boxer was announced as the winner of LAND 400 Phase 2 on March 14 last year following an 18-month risk mitigation activity alongside BAE Systems’ AMV35 vehicle, and a $3 billion contract for the 211 Boxers was signed on August 18.

“These first Boxer vehicles will enable the Australian Army to develop training programs for soldiers who will operate the vehicles out of bases in Townsville, Adelaide and Brisbane,” Managing Director of Rheinmetall Defence Australia Gary Stewart said in a statement.

Armin Papperger, Corporate CEO Rheinmetall AG added, “Work on these first vehicles in Germany will help Rheinmetall transition the know-how necessary to establish a sovereign military vehicle industry in Australia and enable the local manufacture of combat vehicles. This, in turn, will underpin the enduring partnership with the Government to design, manufacture, deliver, support and modernise this world-leading capability.”