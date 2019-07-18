Home ADF news First French Suffren class submarine launched
ADF newsAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsSPACE

First French Suffren class submarine launched

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The first of six Barracuda (Suffren) class  nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN) for the French Navy was launched at NAVAL Group’s Cherbourg shipyards on July 12.

The launch of the vessel, to be named Suffren in French service, was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds. It is expected to be delivered to the French Navy and commissioned in late 2020 after initial builder’s trials, and the six vessels will replace a similar number of Rubis class boats in service.

The French government ordered the six submarines in December 2006 on a fixed price contract for TY€7.9bn (A$12.63bn). The Suffren ’was originally scheduled to be launched in 2015, sea trials were expected to occur in 2016 and delivery was planned for 2017, and the contract is now reportedly valued at €9.1bn (A$14.55bn) for all six vessels.

The RAN has ordered 12 Attack class submarines based on NAVAL’s conventionally-powered Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A design, with the first boat due to enter service in 2032.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Belgium selects F-35A to replace F-16

October 26, 2018

TKMS and UGL lead Tasmanian patrol boats bid

June 26, 2015

BAE Systems prepares for Anzac midlife upgrade, as...

March 9, 2017

US Navy selects the Naval Strike Missile for...

June 4, 2018

Royal New Zealand Navy supply vessel launched

May 13, 2019

Rheinmetall & NIOA establish joint venture

October 22, 2018

Lürssen chosen for OPVs as new shipbuilding line-up...

November 24, 2017

First RAF F-35Bs arrive in UK – UPDATE

June 7, 2018

Kuwait signs contract for Super Hornets

April 4, 2018

New M88A2 recovery vehicles enter service

April 20, 2017