The first Defence Innovation Hub investments have been announced, following the launch of the program in December.

Armor Composite Engineering will provide a low-profile body armour system that could be used by personnel in close-protection roles under a $618,000 contract, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated.

SYPAQ Systems has signed a $172,000 contract with Defence and will provide a lightweight power generator tailored to land environments.

Berkeley will provide a software solution to support the protection of documents on Defence systems under a $97,000 contract.