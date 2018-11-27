First new Navy AOR launched

The first of two Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) vessels for the RAN was launched at Navantia’s Ferrol shipyards in northern Spain on November 23.

The vessel, NUSHIP Supply, along with a second vessel to be named Stalwart, will replace HMA Ships Success and Sirius in service from 2021. The new vessels are of the same class as Spain’s ESPS Cantabria which spent six months seconded to the RAN in 2013 and 2014 when HMAS Success was receiving its double-hull upgrade, but will feature a Saab 9LV combat system and an Australian communications suite.

The ceremony was attended by the ship’s godmother, Jenny Barrett; the president of Navantia, Susana de Sarriá; the Ambassador of Australia in Spain, Julie-Ann Guivarra; and RAN Chief of Navy, VADM Mike Noonan.

Navantia’s contract with the Commonwealth includes life cycle support for the two vessels for a period of five years. The vessels will be the third class of large ships operated by the RAN from Navantia’s stable, the others being the Canberra class LHDs, and the Hobart class DDGs.