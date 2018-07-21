South Australia’s Flinders University joined CELADON, an association of industry and academic institutions that operates land-based and marine facilities adjacent to the French Naval Academy in France on July 4.

Flinders’ invitation to join CELADON is the first for a non-French institution, and builds on a collaboration between Flinders and Thales that was announced during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Australia in May.

Flinders researchers and students will have the opportunity to undertake sea trials with unique infrastructure in the area of autonomous surface and underwater vehicles, and help develop future marine technologies in research projects with other CELADON members.

“Flinders is proud to be joining leading French industry and academic institutions in such an exciting field of future technology,” Flinders University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Colin Stirling said in a statement. “This demonstrates the international focus of our University and is an excellent example of collaboration that is taking place at Flinders with major defence players around the world.”

He said such “real world” experience through key partnerships with international companies, universities and research centres, is “an important example of globalisation in action”.

Head of CELADON Mr Filipe Bousquet welcomed Flinders’ participation in CELADON. “On behalf of our members, CELADON warmly welcomes Flinders University to CELADON as our Australian academic partner. Flinders is already working with some of our members and we look forward to growing this relationship over coming years.”