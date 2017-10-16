FLIR Systems has been awarded a US$6.8 million order to deliver Black Hornet personal reconnaissance systems (PRS) in support of the Australian Army.

The company will manufacture the systems in Norway, with deliveries to begin in 2018 and be completed within a year.

The units delivered under this contract will support platoon and troop-level organic surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Army previously purchased the Black Hornet for test and evaluation purposes, leading to the awarded contract for full operational deployment after a re-competed tender, FLIR Systems stated on October 10.

“We are pleased to be selected by the Australian Army to provide this previously nonexistent personal reconnaissance technology,” said Jim Cannon, president and CEO of FLIR Systems.

“This recent contract highlights the increasing demand for the Black Hornet to be incorporated within the operational capability of the world’s leading militaries, providing immediate deployable security.”

FLIR Systems announced in November 2016 that it had acquired the nano-class unmanned aerial systems developer and manufacturer Prox Dynamics for approximately US$134 million.