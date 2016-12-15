Fourth C-27J Spartan arrives at Richmond

Members of No. 35 Squadron on the flight line with four C-27J Spartan battlefield air lifters at RAAF Base Richmond.
Members of 35 Squadron on the flightline at RAAF Base Richmond. (Defence)

A fourth C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter for 35 Squadron has arrived at RAAF Base Richmond, having completed its delivery transit from the US.

A34-005, which arrived on December 7, joins three other Spartans that the squadron will use to conduct operational test and evaluation, and currency training.

Meanwhile, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) conducted aeromedical evacuation (AME) trials with the Spartan from December 6 to 8, which represented an opportunity to test existing AME techniques, procedures and equipment with the airlifter.

The third C-27J, A34-003, arrived at Richmond in October. The RAAF is set to receive 10 of the battlefield airlifters.

(L-R) Sergeant Paul Graham, a loadmaster with No 35 Squadron observes Sergeant Michelle Eadie and Corporal Chantel Gibson as they check the Aeromedical Evacuation Equipment.
Checking the aeromedical evacuation equipment. (Defence)

