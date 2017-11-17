The Royal Australian Navy’s new fleet replenishment ships will be named Supply and Stalwart.

The support ships, which will be known as Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) vessels, are replacing HMAS Success and HMAS Sirius under the SEA 1654 Phase 3 Maritime Operational Support Capability project.

According to a statement from Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne, Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Tim Barrett was set to conduct the tradition of placing a coin in the ship at a keel-laying at the Navantia shipyard at Ferrol.

Supply will be built in two years, with full operational capability scheduled for 2022.

Navantia stated that the first cut of the steel being used to build the replacement replenishment ships occurred on June 19.